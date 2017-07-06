A Soho restaurant is providing ‘Instagram kits’. #saywhat

It being 2017, it’s near impossible to visit an even remotely hip restaurant without seeing half the punters hunched over their tables, feverishly uploading snaps of junk food to Instagram. What IS rare is that those pics are much cop. Think poor angles, inappropriate filters, ill-fated close-ups… that kind of thing.

Well worry no longer, aspiring burger Baileys – a Soho restaurant is now supplying diners with a ‘Foodie Instagram Pack’. American soul food types Dirty Bones have put together a kit comprised of a portable LED camera light, multi-device charger, clip-on wide angle lens and a tripod selfie stick, and are lending it out to any aspiring snappers at their Soho branch.

Cool millennial initiative or a canny way of getting diners to create nice social content for Dirty Bones? We couldn’t say. But at least you can rest easy knowing that Insta users will get as much enjoyment looking at your cheeseburger dumplings as you did scoffing them.

The Insta-ready branch of Dirty Bones can be found at 14 Denman St, W1D 7HJ.

