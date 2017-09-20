A third veggie Pret is coming

The existing Veggie Prets in Soho and Shoreditch have been wildly successful, attracting hoards of clean, green eaters and birthing the avocado, cheddar and chipotle tortilla (basically heaven). Well, the good news is that veggie Pret v3 is coming to London. We don’t know where yet, but we do know that it will be before 2018. Will there be new vegan options? New cuisines? New tortillas? Pret is constantly evolving, which makes us feel better about the fact that we’ve spent the equivalent of a down payment for a small house in there over the years. Watch this space.

