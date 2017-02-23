  • Blog
A trampoline park with a laser maze and a mega slide is coming to London this spring

By Kyra Hanson Posted: Thursday February 23 2017, 3:20pm

It's the hometown of actor Idris Elba and nineteenth-century English prison reformer Elizabeth Fry, but now there's a new and 100 percent more exciting reason to hop on the district line to East Ham. Laser quest, a 12-themed climbing wall, and a 30-ft drop super slide are just some of the activities on offer at Flip Out's £1.8 million trampoline park opening this spring. 

Flip Out, which also has a centre in Wandsworth, is bringing all the fun to this former theatre-turned-bingo-hall on Barking Road, which in its ’60s heyday hosted The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Now things are less rock 'n' roll and more high-energy as visitors can attempt to traverse a 'Ninja Warrior' assault course, as well as the dark, cavernous tunnels concealed under two levels of trampolines – a UK first for a centre of this kind. As if we needed an excuse to be a big kid again. 

Flip Out London E6 opens in spring at 281 Barking Road, E6 1LB.

