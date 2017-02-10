Dalston's ball pit bar has been given a glow-in-the-dark makeover

As if BallieBallerson, London's adults-only ball pit bar, wasn't bonkers enough, the giant ball pit has now been given a glowing makeover. The ball pit is now UV lit and lined with mirrors – and the multi-coloured balls have been replaced by 250,000 clear balls, which will be lit up by 10,000 LED lights underneath, which pulse in time with the music. So, naturally, it's been renamed GlowyMcGlow.

And if you thought all that sounds a bit mad, wait until you hear about the space-themed cocktails they've been cooking up. There's the Neptune, based on charcoal and liquid nitrogen, the helium-rich Saturn that's garnished with a floating balloon, and, um, Uranus, which comes with a 'miracle berry pill', whatever that is. Remember those birthday parties at soft play centres you used to go to as a kid? It'll basically be like that, but with booze. And flashing lights, obviously.

