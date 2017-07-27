A golden Trump Tower-themed bar is popping up in London

First of all, we promise, this is not ‘fake news’. For one weekend only, Londoners can have a taste of the high life that is Trump Tower, as pop-up bar Twumps opens in Shoreditch. It promises to be a replica of Donald Trump’s gaudy gold-clad New York residence and ‘dripping with crystals.’

It’s not all in poor taste, though, with 50p from each drink sale going to charities, including social justice and human rights charities Maries Stopes International, Tell Mama, Kaleidoscope Trust and The White Helmets. Cocktails on the menu will include the Trump Tower Whiskey Sour, Paris Deal Prosecco and The Mexican Wall Margarita. East London Liquor Company are providing the spirits and winery London Cru will be supplying the plonk.

Twumps Bar aims to be ‘light-hearted, fun and full of acceptance for people from all walks of life.’ The pop-up bar will be launching a crowdfunding campaign after the event too, in the hope of popping up again for a two-month residency later in the year. Yuge.

Twumps Bar is popping up at Rich Mix, 25-47 Bethnal Green Rd, E1 6LA on Thu Aug 17, 7pm-midnight, Fri Aug 18, 7pm-1am and Sat Aug 19, 2pm-1am. Visit www.twumpsbar.co.uk for further info.

