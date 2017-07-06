A two-day Harry Potter conference is coming to east London

It’s been 20 years since the first Harry Potter novel apparated on to bookshelves and our love affair with The Boy Who Lived is still going strong.

To mark the twentieth anniversary, ten years since the final book was published and the year in which the ‘Nineteen Years Later’ epilogue is set, The Book Club in Shoreditch is playing host to a two-day Harry Potter conference.

Potter: Past and Present, which takes place later this month, will feature panel discussions, debates and presentations on the much-loved book series. Academics, writers and fans will be celebrating JK Rowling’s stories and considering the legacy and future of the Potter books.

There will also be a Harry Potter trivia quiz and a Chamber of Secrets bar serving sorting-hat cocktails. So that’s us convinced. Make mine a Gryffindor.

The Harry Potter conference takes place on Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30, from 11am. Entry to the literary conference costs £10 for a day ticket or £15 for a weekend pass.

Want more magical madness? We’ve rounded up all you need to know about Harry Potter experiences in London, including the new Harry Potter supperclub coming this summer.