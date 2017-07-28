  • Blog
A ‘village pub’ is opening at Battersea Power Station today

By Laura Richards Posted: Friday July 28 2017, 12:56pm

Fire up your drinking enthusiasm, because Battersea Power Station, the decommissioned coal-fired power station and architectural icon of the south west, is becoming a boozing destination. A bar opens today at the new Circus West Village development directly next to the old power station, which founders are calling the area’s ‘village pub’. No 29 Power Station West promises to be an all-day drinking and dining destination, and the only bar within the Power Station’s vicinity.

 

no 29 power station

 

No 29 Power Station West overlooks Battersea Power Station’s arches and the River Thames, and will be filled with furniture that reflects the industrial heritage of the area (apparently). The bar is aiming to have a neighbourhood feel and will be serving over 30 wines, 20 beers and seasonal cocktails, including watermelon sours designed for Thameside sipping. Much like at sister bars No. 11 Pimlico Road, No 32 The Old Town and No 197 Chiswick Fire Station, there’ll be an all-day food menu too, running from avocado breakfasts through to Sunday roasts.

no 29 power station

 

 

 

 

No 29 Power Station West launches today at Unit 29 Circus West, Battersea Power Station, SW8 5BP, with 50 per cent off food and drink until August 4.

Staff writer
By Laura Richards 155 Posts

Laura is Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

For any feedback or for more information email

