A weed ‘rainforest’ has been found by police in Finsbury Park

When London is described as an ‘urban jungle’, this isn’t quite what we have in mind. While the rest of us were sunning ourselves at the weekend, the police were busting a huge weed farm in north London. They dubbed the impressive collection of cannabis plants ‘Finsbury Park’s own Amazon Rainforest’.

The massive hoard of plants was found inside a property on busy Stroud Green Road, and the police shared videos and pictures of the discovery on their Twitter page.

Inside the address we found #finsburypark's own Amazon rainforest! It's taken some time but now all of the drugs have been seized pic.twitter.com/zGvexRsURa — Finsbury Park Police (@MPSFinsburyPark) April 8, 2017

The Finsbury Park police team confirmed that although it took some time, the drugs were all seized and removed from the property. They also thanked colleagues from other boroughs for their help in the cross-ward operation. Gave them a high five, maybe?

