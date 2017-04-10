  • Blog
This is how London spent the hottest day of the year

By Rosie Percy Posted: Monday April 10 2017, 1:34pm

A post shared by Zenon Zeniou (@zzeniou86) on

Is that suncream I can smell? Yes, the great British summer arrived a few weeks ahead of schedule this year.

At a time of year when we’re all usually armed with umbrellas, the UK enjoyed its hottest day of 2017 so far. On April 9 temperatures climbed above 22C at Kew Gardens, according to the Met Office.

The promise of leaving the house without long sleeves was enough to bring Londoners out and about in hordes, pasty legs first, heading for their nearest expanse of grass. 

There were BARBECUES

A post shared by James Flett (@flett) on

BIRDS

BEACHES

A post shared by Elise. (@eliseannekelly) on

BUILDINGS

A post shared by Chris Gambin (@gambinchris) on

BLOSSOMS

A post shared by Adam Sheath (@adamsheath) on

BLUE SKIES

A post shared by Caterina Putzu (@kateputzu) on

BEERS

A post shared by Pranay Kavathekar (@pranay__k) on

And, of course, loads of you lying about in parks, leaving London’s green spaces looking like a dropped Fab lolly swarmed over by ants. Lovely enough, apart from it breaking that impressive string of alliteration.

A post shared by R a c h e l (@rachelcate__) on

A post shared by Cat Nguyen (@wherewerunwild) on

A post shared by Martina (@martina_pix) on

A post shared by @melliflux on

But with the weather sinking back to more usual April temperatures of 12C-15C in London this week, best put your jacket back on. And pass the aftersun, will you?

Make sure you’re ready for when it gets warm again with our guide to London Lido-wear

