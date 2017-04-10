This is how London spent the hottest day of the year

A post shared by Zenon Zeniou (@zzeniou86) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Is that suncream I can smell? Yes, the great British summer arrived a few weeks ahead of schedule this year.

At a time of year when we’re all usually armed with umbrellas, the UK enjoyed its hottest day of 2017 so far. On April 9 temperatures climbed above 22C at Kew Gardens, according to the Met Office.

It is now the warmest day of the year so far with 22.6 °C at Kew Gardens! Temperatures will continue to rise, so we will keep you posted pic.twitter.com/sHYCyiNzlu — Met Office (@metoffice) April 9, 2017

The promise of leaving the house without long sleeves was enough to bring Londoners out and about in hordes, pasty legs first, heading for their nearest expanse of grass.

There were BARBECUES

BIRDS

BEACHES

BUILDINGS

BLOSSOMS

BLUE SKIES

BEERS

And, of course, loads of you lying about in parks, leaving London’s green spaces looking like a dropped Fab lolly swarmed over by ants. Lovely enough, apart from it breaking that impressive string of alliteration.

But with the weather sinking back to more usual April temperatures of 12C-15C in London this week, best put your jacket back on. And pass the aftersun, will you?

