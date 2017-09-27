A winter rooftop bar serving boozy eggnog is coming to Oxford Street

As the nights get longer, thoughts turn to getting tucked up at home under the blanket and in front of ‘Midsomer Murders’. That’s unless you’re a Londoner. In which case it’s all about getting cosy at a rooftop bar instead. Good news then that a winter transformation is coming to an Oxford Street roof, and with it comes boozy eggnog.

The bar will be taking over the space of summer pop-up bar Sisu from November, and promises to transform the roof with a twisted, abandoned fairground look. So sit on the tea-cups or animal seesaws while you sip on hot tipples. Alongside that eggnog – which they’re promising to serve in flasks – the bar will be dispensing hot gin punch from a coin-operated machine.

The abandoned fairground theme sounds a little spooky, but perhaps punters will be soothed at the sight of cheese. On the menu will be croque monsieurs, grilled cheese sarnies and raclette served on top of potatoes. And of course there will be heaters and blankets for added comfort at the height of winter.

Here’s the bad news though. They’re calling the bar ‘Woody Bear’. Oh well, you had us at eggnog.

Woody Bear is popping up from Nov 2 to the end of December at 535 Oxford St, W1C 2QW.

