Aloha! Get half-price Hawaiian poké in Victoria next week

Poké places are pretty ubiquitous these days – but that doesn’t make those Hawaiian-style marinated fish bowls any less delicious, especially when they’re topped with all manner of fresh, fusiony flavours.

In Ahi Poké's case, that includes kimchi cucumber, chilli grapefruit, sweet ponzu sauce and sriracha mayo. It's extremely good news, then, that we can say ‘Aloha!’ to a new branch of Ahi, as they’re opening a second London site on Monday July 17, at Nova Victoria. And here’s the kicker: to celebrate said opening, they’ll be knocking 50 percent off every customer’s bill for the entire first day. Ching ching! That includes house bowls and custom numbers, too – so squirt that sriracha mayo with impunity.

Want more fish in your dish? Check our list of London’s best sushi joints.