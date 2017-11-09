An enchanting season of fairy tale films is launching at Picturehouse this weekend

If you’ve seen ‘Elf’ one too many times and even ‘Scrooged’ is losing its lustre, Picturehouse Cinemas has a magical elixir to ease your festive viewing woes. The Enchanted Screen season – launching on November 12 – will be swerving Yuletide staples in favour of fairy-tale movies with a leftfield edge.

There’ll be screenings of ‘The Red Shoes’, Guillermo del Toro’s glorious fantasia ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’, cult favourite ‘The Singing Ringing Tree’, Ingmar Bergman’s festive treat (yes, he made one of those) ‘The Magic Flute’ and Jean Cocteau’s classic ‘La Belle et la Bête’ (it’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ but without all that pesky singing).

For younger viewers, Disney’s ‘Frozen’ (plus new short animation ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’) will be showing, along with ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ and ‘The Gruffalo’. It’s all been personally curated by the actual Fairy Godmother… we believe.



The Enchanted Screen launches at Picturehouse Cinemas nationwide on Nov 12.

