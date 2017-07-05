An espresso martini festival is coming to London to ‘wake you up and fuck you up’

How’s this for a wake-up for the senses? A whole event dedicated to the famous coffee cocktail the espresso martini is coming to London in August. The three-day Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest will be running across many of London’s best bars, where punters will be able to get discount coffee cocktails when purchasing a festival pass.

Espresso martinis will be available for £5 per drink once customers have bought a £10 festival pass through the DrinkUp.London app. Bars serving up the popular cocktail for a fiver between August 10-August 12 include Time Out favourites Milk & Honey, Original Sin in Stoke Newington, Japanese-themed 7 Tales and Sager + Wilde Paradise Row. Over fifty bars are taking part in the celebration, which is a collaboration between Mr Black Cold Press Coffee Liqueur and DrinkUp.London, who also run London Cocktail Week.

The espresso martini was invented here in London by the late, great cocktail maker Dick Bradsell. It’s rumoured a famous high fashion model (potentially Naomi Campbell) asked for a drink to ‘wake me up and fuck me up’. And now there’s a whole festival dedicated to the drink. London, you’re alright.

Espresso Martini Fest is taking place across selected London bars from August 10-12. Find out more and buy your pass at DrinkUp.London.

Find more pick-me-up drinks in our list of London’s best cocktail bars.