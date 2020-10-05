Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The 50 best cocktail bars in London
Fitz's bar, the best cocktail bars in London
Photograph: Jamie Lau

The 50 best cocktail bars in London

We’ve ranked the mixmasters making the finest cocktails in town. Scroll on discover London's best cocktail bars

By Laura Richards
So many cocktails, so little time. So just stick to the best cocktail bars in London by using our ranked list below. You’ll find everything from dark and dirty speakeasy joints and secret bars to bold and brash party spots meant for a night out on the tiles (even if you’ll only manage as late as 10pm right now). What they all have in common is mixed drinks that will blow your mind – and hopefully not your budget.

Some of these spots stick loyally to the classics – check out Dukes for a Martini you’ll never forget or Bar Termini for a Negroni as good as they come – while others on this list are taking steps to create the most wildly original cocktails going. One thing is for sure, though – every bar on this list is fit for a damn good time on the top-notch tipples.  

London’s very best cocktail bars: ranked

Tayer + Elementary
Tayer + Elementary
Andy Parsons

1. Tayēr + Elementary

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Old Street

What’s the vibe? Two star bartenders and their hotly anticipated two-part bar. Elementary is in the front, a laidback daytime hangout serving pre-batched party drinks. Tayēr is in the back and is like a very cool house party but with elevated tipples.

When to visit When you’re hungry. Past kitchen residencies include one from cult sando-makers Tā Tā Eatery.

What’s on the menu? It’s hard to pin down since it’s a constant evolution, particularly in Tayēr. But don’t miss the frozen cocktail in Elementary, which changes on a regular basis, or the One-Sip Martini, a riff on an iconic cocktail.

best new bars in london, swift
best new bars in london, swift

2. Swift

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Soho

What’s the vibe? Upstairs is a light-filled aperitif bar, downstairs is a brooding basement with a whisky library. Both are brought to you by a world-class drinks team.

When to visit It’s great for a first date. If it’s going well, you can take it downstairs. Wink, wink.

What’s on the menu? The Sgroppino is a prosecco cocktail filled with lemon sorbet. Unmissable.

The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Satan's Whiskers
The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Satan's Whiskers
© Kris Piotrowski

3. Satan's Whiskers

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Bethnal Green

What's the vibe? Upmarket mixed drinks in a down-to-earth and devilishly cool location.

When to visit Thursday night; the weekend starts early here.

What’s on the menu? Some of the best cocktails to be found in Bethnal Green’s burgeoning booze scene.

Between the Sheets
Between the Sheets
@ Scott Chasserot

4. Three Sheets

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Dalston

What’s the vibe? Diminutive Dalston bar and café run by by brothers Max and Noel Venning and filled with friends.

When to visit When you fancy cocktails on a laidback, neighbourhood level and lit by candlelight.

What’s on the menu? Seasonal drinks with cute little tweaks, like a perfect, pre-batched French 75 poured from a champagne bottle at your table.

Lyaness
Lyaness
Andy Parsons

5. Lyaness

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars South Bank

What’s the vibe? From the team who brought you White Lyan, Super Lyan and Dandelyan, here comes Lyaness. Mr Lyan’s latest bar occupies the same spot as Dandelyan but has a radical new approach to cocktails.

When to visit When you want drinking to be a nerd-out experience.

What’s on the menu? The whizz kids behind the bar have created seven new ingredients (‘infinite banana’ and ‘ultra raspberry’ among them) that form the pillars of a wildly inventive cocktail menu. The White Sbagliato is among our faves.

Venue says Lyaness is launching Fancy Tea, a tongue-in-cheek take on a high-end 80s dinner party with a bold Lyan twist & cocktails created by the team

london's best booze trolleys, connaught bar
london's best booze trolleys, connaught bar

6. The Connaught Bar

Bars and pubs Hotel bars Mayfair

What's the vibe? People-watching with the 1 percent.

When to visit As close to late night as possible – at least you can pretend you’ve got a room upstairs…

What’s on the menu? Make your first stop the martini menu. A trolley is wheeled to your table and the drink’s made right before you.

Read more
Fitz's Bar, london's best cocktail bars
Fitz's Bar, london's best cocktail bars
Jamie Lau

7. Fitz’s Bar

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Bloomsbury

Fitz’s Bar is currently closed

What's the vibe? If Rick James and Jay Gatsby got together to throw a bash, it would probably look like this hotel bar.

When to visit Head here to kick off an evening on the tiles.

What’s on the menu? The Vesca Negroni is an instant London classic.

FAM bar
FAM bar

8. FAM

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Marylebone

What's the vibe? A home away from home with chummy staff, a wall of vinyl to be treated as your own hipster jukebox and a ‘fam’ photo wall.

When to visit When you’re seeking neighbourhood vibes in the centre of town.

What’s on the menu? The Brand New Shoes, a combination of gin and English sparkling wine with a seasonal sorbet.

Smokey Kudu
Smokey Kudu
Photograph: Andy Parsons

9. Smokey Kudu

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Peckham

What’s the vibe? A child to South African restaurant Kudu located in a railway arch in Peckham.

When to visit The cosy setting and smiley staff make this ideal for low-key date nights.

What’s on the menu? Reimaginings of the classics using ingredients native to South Africa, from a Naartjie-ito – a zesty spin on the Mojito filled with smashed mandarin oranges – to the Saffa-Rita, a Margarita with chilli tequila and a chakalaka salt rim. All served with a side of biltong.

best cocktail bars in london, punch room at the london edition
best cocktail bars in london, punch room at the london edition

10. Punch Room at the London Edition

Bars and pubs Fitzrovia

The Punch Room is Currently closed

What’s the vibe? Cosseted, cool hotel bar bringing fashionistas together round the punch bowl.

When to visit Book a table by the fire for an impressively hot date night.

What’s on the menu? Booze! A modern take on a good, old-fashioned bowl of punch.

Little Mercies
Little Mercies
Lateef Photography

11. Little Mercies

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Crouch End and Hornsey

What’s the vibe? Undeniably cool yet unpretentious hangout along the Crouch End Broadway.

When to visit Visit when you’re in need of a fancy drink fix but could do without the pace of central and east London.

What’s on the menu? The ’Pornstar’ is a delightful reimagining of the pornstar martini. It’s poured straight from a wine bottle so looks like sparkling rosé. Leave the bottle, yeah?

Kwant, Mayfair
Kwant, Mayfair
Andy Parsons

12. Kwãnt

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Mayfair

What’s the vibe? Mayfair luxury meets Moroccan fantasy beneath Momo restaurant at a bar from former American Bar head bartender Erik Lorincz.

When to visit Plan a date night down here or a celebration – the bar offers hotel bar levels of service witout the stuffiness.

What’s on the menu? Original drinks with expensive-sounding ingredients. Order the Our Gimlet for a perfectly perfumey take on a classic.

The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Hawksmoor Spitalfields Bar
The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Hawksmoor Spitalfields Bar
© Ed Marshall

13. Hawksmoor Spitalfields Bar

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Spitalfields

Hakwsmoor Spitalfields Bar is currently closed

What's the vibe? Beautiful cocktails in a beautiful Spitalfields setting.

When to visit The list of post-dinner drinks is a corker  – make a night of it after steak upstairs.

What’s on the menu? We can’t see past the Shaky Pete’s Ginger Brew – gin, lemon, ginger and London Pride beer.

the 50 best cocktails bars in London, Bar Termini
the 50 best cocktails bars in London, Bar Termini
© Rob Greig

14. Bar Termini

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Soho

What's the vibe? Lively and always busy, but quiet because of its size.

When to visit Early evenings are perfect for a cocktail before dinner in Soho.

What’s on the menu? Italian classics, short and strong. The Spritz never tasted so good.

Read more
The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Trailer Happiness
The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Trailer Happiness

15. Trailer Happiness

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Portobello Road

What's the vibe? Casual, sunny and funny – and always vibey at weekends.

When to visit Weekdays are chill-days, but this is Notting Hill and a party is never far away.

What’s on the menu? Cheeky tiki drinks with a massive measure of fun.

coupette
coupette

16. Coupette

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Bethnal Green

What’s the vibe? Edgy Bethnal Green setting with chic French influence and a gold-coin-covered bar.

When to visit Monday and Wednesday nights, when live piano music is paired with your cocktails.

What’s on the menu? The Champagne Piña Colada is the stuff of local legend. But drinks made with calvados (French apple brandy) are worth seeking out, too.

Read more
below hide
below hide
© Joakim Blockstrom

17. Hide Below

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Piccadilly

What's the vibe? Oskar Kinberg’s dark drinking den beneath the latest restaurant from star chef Ollie Dabbous.

When to visit Head here when your tastebuds need awakening.

What’s on the menu? Cocktails with weird and wonderful spirits at their core. The Next of Kin is a sweet blossom and berry twist on a negroni.

Read more
the 50 best cocktail bars in London, Original Sin
the 50 best cocktail bars in London, Original Sin
© Addie Chinn

18. Original Sin

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Stoke Newington

 What's the vibe? Stokey cool, and a free game of pool .

When to visit During the bar’s daily happy hour, from 6pm to 8pm, when all cocktails cost just £6.50. 

What’s on the menu? The cocktails, served by impeccably pleasant staff, are strong, well-balanced and classy.

best cocktail bars in London, cocktail trading company
best cocktail bars in London, cocktail trading company

19. Cocktail Trading Company

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Shoreditch

What's the vibe? A young crowd who know a good drink – and a good time – when they taste one. 

When to visit On an east London cocktail crawl.

What’s on the menu? Cocktails are often served in unusual glassware (and ceramicware) with wacky garnishes, candy floss or noodles among them.

supermax
supermax
John Sturrock

20. Supermax

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars King’s Cross

What’s the vibe? A veritable disco lounge with a stonking sound system courtesy of the musos behind Spiritland.

When to visit When you feel like getting into the groove as well as the booze, head on down on Wednesday to Saturday, 5:30pm–7pm, for the capital’s most fun happy hour.

What’s on the menu? The cocktails here are either vermouth-heavy or a revamped take on one of the classics.

100 best bars and pubs in london, dukes hotel
100 best bars and pubs in london, dukes hotel
© Rob Greig

21. Dukes Bar

Bars and pubs St James’s

What's the vibe? Ultimate self-indulgent luxury in three tiny, cosseting rooms.

When to visit A great place for a hot but quiet date.

What’s on the menu? All the classics, but it has to be a martini. Just the one.

The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Happiness Forgets
The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Happiness Forgets
© Rob Greig

22. Happiness Forgets

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Hoxton

What's the vibe? Big chill: laughing locals quaffing classy cocktails .

When to visit On an East End night out that needs something a bit classy.

What’s on the menu? No-messing-about twisted classics, all done perfectly.

The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Beaufort Bar at the Savoy
The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Beaufort Bar at the Savoy

23. Beaufort Bar at The Savoy

Bars and pubs Hotel bars Strand

What's the vibe? Eye-opening dusky glamour any time of the day.

When to visit To remind yourself that such places exist in your city. Make the most of them!

What’s on the menu?  Champagne cocktails. Loads of them. What more of an excuse do you need?

very hungry caterpillar cocktail, blind pig
very hungry caterpillar cocktail, blind pig

24. Blind Pig

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Soho

What’s the vibe? Prohibition chic with a tasteful infusion of twenty-first-century cool.

When to visit When you’ve got someone special to impress.

What’s on the menu? Bold drinks with a cheeky, anything-goes approach to ingredients.

Tincture
Tincture
Photograph: Jamie Lau

25. Tincture

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Brick Lane

Tincture is currently closed, but offering online delivery

What’s the vibe? Speakeasy, but make it virtuous. Tincture does as many alcohol-free concoctions as it does boozy ones.

When to visit Before or after a vegan burger at the restaurant above.

What’s on the menu? Seasonal, zero-waste cocktails named after the foodstuff that makes them: from Pears to Nips (parsnips, of course!).

waeska bar
waeska bar

26. Waeska

Bars and pubs Hotel bars Fitzrovia

What’s the vibe? Exotic-looking hotel bar filled with taxidermy/art as you’ve never seen before.

When to visit Make Waeska your show-off base – it’s ideal for meetings or rendezvous of the less formal kind.

What’s on the menu? Cocktails that looks as mad as the art, but taste impressively polished. Make mine a lobster bloody mary.

the mulwray
the mulwray

27. The Mulwray

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Chinatown

The Mulwray is currently closed, but the Blue Posts below remains open

What’s the vibe? A sweet and stylish cocktail boudoir owned by the team behind top restaurants The Palomar and The Barbary.

When to visit For cosseted drinking in among chic details and French-accented staff.

What’s on the menu? Achingly on trend tipples, from mezcal- and bourbon-based cocktails to rum and vermouth numbers.

american bar
american bar
© Steve Lancefield

28. American Bar at The Savoy

Bars and pubs Hotel bars Strand

What's the vibe? Money without snootiness: everyone’s here to cool their heels, whether in Y3’s or Louboutins.

When to visit Earlier in the evening to get a table without a long wait. Later in the day for people watching.

What’s on the menu? It pushes the envelope with some brave experimentation, but these eagle-eyed bartenders never miss the bullseye.

hacha
hacha

29. Hacha

Bars and pubs Mezcalerias Dalston

What’s the vibe? East London ‘agaveria’ Hacha channels a bit of authentic Mexico via its knowledgable owner, tequila ambassador Deano Moncrieffe.

When to visit When you want a laid-back education on mezcal and its saucy siblings.

What’s on the menu? The bar’s hot line-up of agave-based spirits is weaved into magical cocktails, including the dazzling Mirror Margarita – a see-through take on the classic.

Heads + Tails bar
Heads + Tails bar
Andy Parsons

30. Heads + Tails

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars West Hampstead

What’s the vibe? A bar of two halves in West Hampstead: upstairs is a shiny spot serving low-abv bevvies, while the basement is a darkened whisky den.

When to visit This bar works for any mood, whether you’re playing the part of designated driver or party animal.

What’s on the menu? The Everlong is an effervescent alcohol-free joy, while the Diamond in the Rough contains three different whiskies.

Venue says Now delivering pre-batched cocktails! We've a fantastic range of drink-at-home cocktails ready for same-day delivery (locally) & nationwide

best cocktail bars in london, oriole
best cocktail bars in london, oriole

31. Oriole

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Farringdon and Smithfield

What’s the vibe? The follow-up to Nightjar – think of Oriole as the flashy little sister. Expect show-stopping glamour and a wall papered in a lush palm tree print.

When to visit Be sure to come after 8.30pm to soak up the atmosphere of a live jazz band.

What’s on the menu? Good luck choosing from this cornucopia of wild cocktails. Drinking here is far from stripped back but boy is it stunning.

100 best bars and pubs in london, zetter townhouse
100 best bars and pubs in london, zetter townhouse

32. The Zetter Townhouse Clerkenwell Cocktail Lounge

Bars and pubs Clerkenwell

What's the vibe? As imaginative a bar as you’ll see in London, with cocktails to match.

When to visit When you’re maxed-out with the minimalist style of other bars.

What’s on the menu? It’s a small but creative list of small but creative cocktails.

Venue says Afternoon tea has landed in Clerkenwell! Try Aunt Wilhelmina’s dainty 'Traditional Tea' or Uncle Seymour’s heartier ‘Gentleman’s Tea’.

homeboy bar
homeboy bar

33. Homeboy

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Islington

What's the vibe? Irish-run Homeboy is a packed and party-ready bar that serves sharp cocktails alongside pints of Guinness.

When to visit Bring your group of six – there’s plenty of room for a session on the craic.   

What’s on the menu? Irish whiskey-based drinks, from an Irish Coffee to a Wogan.

The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Discount Suit Company
The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Discount Suit Company

34. Discount Suit Company

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Spitalfields

What's the vibe? Spitalfields hip meets City money, but the only sparks fly from the dreamy drinks.

When to visit For an evening of serious cocktail love, or just while waiting for a table at one of Spitalfields' finest. 

What’s on the menu? Serious, complex cocktails, with brown spirits prominent.

best cocktail bars in London, K Bar
best cocktail bars in London, K Bar

35. K Bar

Bars and pubs Hotel bars South Kensington

K Bar is currently closed

What’s the vibe? A west London hotel bar that’s actually buzzing. Oak-paneled, marble-topped, velvet-lined, classy as hell.

When to visit Make it an all-nighter at K Bar. You’ll struggle to find better drinks in the vicinity.

What’s on the menu? Dessert drinks for the dreamiest of nightcaps.

The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Callooh Callay
The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Callooh Callay

36. Callooh Callay

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Shoreditch

What's the vibe? A quirky but classy hideout serving some of the best cocktails in east London.

When to visit: If you want to avoid the masses when out on a big one (or as big as it can get right now!) in the 'Ditch.

What’s on the menu? Flavours from all around the world. 

best new bars and pubs in london, nine lives
best new bars and pubs in london, nine lives

37. Nine Lives

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Borough and London Bridge

What’s the vibe? London Bridge’s very own tropical basement hideaway.

When to visit After dark when the disco-lounge soundtrack truly hits the spot.

What’s on the menu? Cocktails with a conscience – this bar operates a zero waste policy – and with a kick.

The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Nightjar
The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Nightjar
© Rob Greig

38. Nightjar

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Shoreditch

What's the vibe? A subterranean hideout metres from the Old Street roundabout.

When to visit If you don’t want live music (and a cover charge), early evening’s best.

What’s on the menu? Some of the most madcap/inventive cocktails in London. Visit to find out what ‘plankton air’ is.

funkidory peckham
funkidory peckham
Andy Parsons

39. Funkidory

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Peckham

What's the vibe? A neighbourhood bar in Peckham with as much emphasis on big tunes as there is on big drinks.

When to visit Warm up for the weekend with a Thursday night trip. There’s no way of leaving without at least a light buzz from all that funk. 

What’s on the menu? Cocktails help you get funked up, too – from a Fela Kuti-inspired sour to a Holy Negroni.

the 50 best cocktail bars in London, Ruby's
the 50 best cocktail bars in London, Ruby's
© Elizabeth Blanchett

40. Ruby's

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Dalston

Ruby’s is currently closed

What's the vibe? Artfully disheveled basement bar filled with artfully disheveled east Londoners.

When to visit When you want to add a shot of glamour to your night out in Dalston.

What's on the menu? Creative cocktails served in style, garnished with one eye on Instagram.

laki kane
laki kane

41. Laki Kane

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Islington

What's the vibe? A tiki paradise on Upper Street.

When to visit When you can no longer handle London’s grey skies.

What’s on the menu? Rum – and lots of it. Order in a punchy cocktail by using a buzzer at your table (told you it was paradise!).

best cocktail bars in London, the gibson
best cocktail bars in London, the gibson

42. The Gibson

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Old Street

What’s the vibe? A tiny little room with a loose Prohibition theme is low-key enough to let the focus fall on cocktail wizardry.

When to visit Later on in the week when there’s a bit more of a buzz about the place and flapper girl table service feels totally acceptable.

What’s on the menu? Mind-blowing drinks served in even madder glassware.

Venue says Time travelling bar The Gibson transport's you through the 1900s via a selection of some of the most innovative cocktails in London.

london's best cocktail bars, bloomsbury club bar
london's best cocktail bars, bloomsbury club bar

43. Bloomsbury Club Bar

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Bloomsbury

Bloomsbury Club Bar is currently closed

What’s the vibe? Unstuffy hotel bar with an English-gents-club-meets-library look, the cabinets filled with booze rather than books.

When to visit Early evening when a jazz duo twangs away by the door – pull up a stool at the bar for drinks with a view.

What’s on the menu? Sip on a Virginia Woolf. The bar names its cocktails after literary greats from the Bloomsbury Set.

Venue says A secret haven for the approaching colder nights, open from 5pm every day!

the 50 best cocktail bars in London, Bar Americain
the 50 best cocktail bars in London, Bar Americain
© Rob Greig

44. Bar Américain at Brasserie Zédel

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Soho

What's the vibe? Seriously laid back, and lively without being overbearingly noisy.

When to visit When you want to chill with a proper West End cocktail – but without paying Belgravia prices.

What’s on the menu? Flawless classics that don’t try to improve on what’s already perfect.

double standard, london
double standard, london
Rob Greig

45. Double Standard

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars King’s Cross

What’s the vibe? The London outpost for the Standard Hotel has a very cool bar despite its incredibly retro, TfL-inspired look.

When to visit The post-work King’s Cross crowd files in, but you should also time a trip to coincide with one of the lobby’s brilliant events – including live jazz and slamming DJ sets.

What’s on the menu? NY-inspired cocktails, from a Pickle Martini to a chocolate orange twist on the Espresso Martini.

every cloud
every cloud

46. Every Cloud

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Hackney

Every Cloud is currently closed

What’s the vibe? Make friends at this bijou party bar.

When to visit When you’re up for a laugh – if staff don’t get you giggling, London’s most silly cocktail menu should.

What’s on the menu? A Phuket Martini, which is ‘like if someone took an Irish coffee on a horrible gap year’. See, told you that menu was good.

The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Mr Fogg's
The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Mr Fogg's

47. Mr Fogg's

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Mayfair

What's the vibe? Victorian explorer’s curiosity-filled abode, with spiffing cocktails.

When to visit For a feast for the eyes as well as the taste buds.

What’s on the menu? The sense of frivolity extends to the cocktail menu, but all drinks are made with real skill.

48. TT Liquor

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Shoreditch

TT Liquor’s bar is currently closed, but the venue is open for private bookings

What’s the vibe? Spend a night in the cells you’ll want to remember at this former police station turned cocktail bar and bottle shop.

When to visit Movie nights pair booze with blockbusters: sip white russians with The Dude.

What’s on the menu? Gin-leaning spins on the cocktail classics, from modern Gimlets to funky margaritas.

The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Permit Room King's Cross Dishoom
The 50 best cocktail bars in London, Permit Room King's Cross Dishoom

49. Permit Room

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars King’s Cross

What’s the vibe? Drinking palace below Dishoom with just a touch of the speakeasy about it.

When to visit Off-peak times when you can sneak in for a gin.

What’s on the menu? Gin-based drinks with a warm and spicy twist.

rockwell
rockwell

50. Rockwell

Bars and pubs Hotel bars Trafalgar Square

Rockwell is currently closed

What’s the vibe? A hotel bar and foliage-filled paradise just off the exhaust-choked corner of Trafalgar Square.

When to visit When your house plant collection is feeling a little lacklustre.

What’s on the menu? Tropical elixirs that suit the near-jungle-like surrounds. The Tangerine Capybara is a towering, fruity punch fit for any party.

