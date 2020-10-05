The 50 best cocktail bars in London

So many cocktails, so little time. So just stick to the best cocktail bars in London by using our ranked list below. You’ll find everything from dark and dirty speakeasy joints and secret bars to bold and brash party spots meant for a night out on the tiles (even if you’ll only manage as late as 10pm right now). What they all have in common is mixed drinks that will blow your mind – and hopefully not your budget.

Some of these spots stick loyally to the classics – check out Dukes for a Martini you’ll never forget or Bar Termini for a Negroni as good as they come – while others on this list are taking steps to create the most wildly original cocktails going. One thing is for sure, though – every bar on this list is fit for a damn good time on the top-notch tipples.