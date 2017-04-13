An illustrator documented 365 days of London life last year

2016 was undeniably a pretty monumental year. Multiple famous faces passed away, the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU, the world went crazy for Pokemon Go, and let’s not even get started on that US election.

Although most of us would choose to forgot a large chunk of it, one illustrator decided to document every single day of it, uploading 365 days worth of images to his blog to form an incredible visual representation of 2016.

Tim King, a reportage illustrator, used scraps of paper, sketch books, receipts, coffee cups, stones and anything else he could use as a drawing surface to illustrate everything from key moments in politics and major news stories to the gigs he went to, evenings spent at the pub and the daily grind that comes with living in the capital.

The idea for the project emerged at the end of 2013 when Tim’s housemates set themselves the challenge of writing a joke a day and Tim joined in by proposing he create a doodle a day for the year ahead. Since 2014, his goal has been to complete the project every other year, and with two successes under his belt, he’s now making a book to share with those looking to reflect on the tumultuous year we’ve just had.

His Kickstarter campaign was recently backed, meaning 380 pages of pictures will be going to press soon and an exhibition of his work will be popping up at the Peckham Pelican for four weeks this May.

Take a look at a select few images below, or check out the project in full here.