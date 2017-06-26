An Irish gin and tonic all-day party is coming to Dalston

What’s better than a night spent drinking G&Ts? A whole day spent drinking G&Ts, obviously. Kicking off at noon and carrying on until 10pm on July 1, the All Day Irish Gin & Tonic Party is celebrating the joys of Irish gin with a ten-hour sesh.

Wristbands are £10 and guarantee one G&T plus a 25ml sample of all four gins on offer. Just to clarify: that’s one G&T plus four shots, for a tenner. So perhaps this day party will make you think of your uni days? Though the gin looks way better quality than the ones at your student bar. We’re particularly intrigued by Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin, which features an Irish-grown flowery herb called meadowsweet. Plus there’s barbecue food on offer to soak up all that booze. Just maybe pace yourself better than you did back in the good old days.



The Irish G&T Day Party runs noon-10pm, July 1, at The Bootyard, 3 Abbot St, E8 3DL. Book tickets.



Mad for gin? Check out our round-up of the best gin bars in London.





