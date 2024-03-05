Bringing some big DIY energy to London's gin scene is Mother's Ruin. Find them in an industrial estate in Walthamstow where they make straight up gin and fruit liqueurs. Their small but friendly on-site cocktail bar is open Friday to Sunday, and serves up all manner of gin-based tipples. Dogs are welcome, too.
Gin isn't the absurdly hyped tipple it was a couple of years ago, but it's still a classic spirit with a long and rich history in London. From Victorian gin palaces to the scores of gin distilleries that have helped re-popularise what was once the preserve of Dickensian down-and-outers, gin will forever be a London icon. So where are the best places to procure a G&T in town? From cocktail bars where they shake a mean Martini to spots that specialise in the spirit and elevate a gin and tonic to something wonderful, these London bars are where to get the perfect gin drink. Read on for Time Out’s list of the best gin bars in London.
RECOMMENDED: London's best wine bars.