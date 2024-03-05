London
best gin bars in london, martello hall
The best gin bars in London

From tasting rooms in distilleries to chic cocktail spots, these are the ultimate gin bars in London

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
Gin isn't the absurdly hyped tipple it was a couple of years ago, but it's still a classic spirit with a long and rich history in London. From Victorian gin palaces to the scores of gin distilleries that have helped re-popularise what was once the preserve of Dickensian down-and-outers, gin will forever be a London icon. So where are the best places to procure a G&T in town? From cocktail bars where they shake a mean Martini to spots that specialise in the spirit and elevate a gin and tonic to something wonderful, these London bars are where to get the perfect gin drink. Read on for Time Out’s list of the best gin bars in London.

RECOMMENDED: London's best wine bars.

Gin bars in London

1. Mother's Ruin Gin Palace

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Walthamstow

Bringing some big DIY energy to London's gin scene is Mother's Ruin. Find them in an industrial estate in Walthamstow where they make straight up gin and fruit liqueurs. Their small but friendly on-site cocktail bar is open Friday to Sunday, and serves up all manner of gin-based tipples. Dogs are welcome, too. 

City of London Distillery

2. City of London Distillery

  • Bars and pubs
  • Blackfriars

City of London Distillery joined the gang of new age gin artisans when it set up shop in 2012, making it the first gin distillery in the City of London for 200 years. Head along to the bar and you can look on at copper stills while enjoying drinks made with Whitley Neill Gin, which goes all the way back to 1762. Distillery tours are also on offer for £25, and include a G&T and four flight gin tasting.

214 Bermondsey

3. 214 Bermondsey

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Bermondsey
  • price 2 of 4

This classy basement bar in Bermondsey is leading the pack when it comes to gin dedication. Although the total of bottles doesn’t quite reach 214, there are over 100 bottles of mother’s ruin in stock at this south London bar, which the truly gin-curious can sample in flights of three.

Graveney Gin

4. Graveney Gin

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Tooting

Tootle on down to Tooting and this tasting room/bar in a dinky gin distillery inside Tooting Market. It's not just about the tasting, though. The distillery offers the chance to learn all about gin making, the drink's history and even what botanicals can be used – Graveney goes for juniper berries, angelica, orris root, pink grapefruit peel, fresh orange, boabub, goji berries and pink peppercorns. Keep an eye out for special events and tasting sessions.

Martello Hall
5. Martello Hall

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • London Fields
  • price 2 of 4

Another trendy upstart with a micro-distillery on site, Martello Hall brings mother’s ruin to the Hackney masses, rustled up in a cute copper still named Nicola. Five banging takes on the gin and tonic sit side-by-side on the menu with gin cocktails, including a Martello Bramble and a Lavender Bird made from Little Bird gin, rhubarb soda and lavender bitters. There are also gin flights and gin blending masterclasses on offer.

The Gin Bar at Holborn Dining Room
6. The Gin Bar at Holborn Dining Room

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Holborn
  • price 3 of 4

This restaurant's handsome gin bar takes a completist approach to all things juniper-flavoured. It offers over 500 types of gin to explore, and they also have 30 different types of tonic too. At 14,000 combinations, that's probably too many G&Ts for just one sitting, sadly. But it's always worth making a start...

Mr Fogg's Gin Parlour

7. Mr Fogg's Gin Parlour

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Covent Garden
  • price 2 of 4

Mr Fogg's West End booze house has a plush little gin parlour nestled up above with access from a door at the rear. Up here you can work your way through 200 different types of gin and have your juniper drink paired with a whole host of tonics and botanicals. You'll be treated like royalty too. And you deserve it. 

Four Thieves

8. Four Thieves

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Battersea
  • price 2 of 4

Forget gin menus, The Four Thieves has a 'gincyclopedia' that offers a history of the tipple, plus a daunting array of different gins and flavoured tonics, from elderflower and rhubarb to cucumber and grapefriut. This Battersea pub has its own micro-distillery, plus arcade games and live comedy for plenty of gin-fuelled fun. 

