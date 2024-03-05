Gin isn't the absurdly hyped tipple it was a couple of years ago, but it's still a classic spirit with a long and rich history in London. From Victorian gin palaces to the scores of gin distilleries that have helped re-popularise what was once the preserve of Dickensian down-and-outers, gin will forever be a London icon. So where are the best places to procure a G&T in town? From cocktail bars where they shake a mean Martini to spots that specialise in the spirit and elevate a gin and tonic to something wonderful, these London bars are where to get the perfect gin drink. Read on for Time Out’s list of the best gin bars in London.

