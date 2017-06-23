Angel Delight, Pot Noodles and Arctic rolls: A ‘guilty pleasures’ food festival is coming to London

What’s your guilty pleasure? I mean, aside from Justin Bieber. How about fish fingers, gravy on everything, pot noodles, mild curries, pina coladas and crisp and chip sandwiches (respectively, not together, you absolute nutter). If you answered yes to any of the above, then get yourself down to this weekender of guilty pleasures and ‘nosh-talgia’ treats, a street food festival called: ‘It’s Only Arctic Roll, But I Like It.’

Street food collective Kerb will be inviting guests to Granary Square on Friday July 21 and Saturday July 22 to browse street food stalls serving up their take on the things you love to eat but know you probably shouldn’t and inelegant dishes given a hip twist. You’ll find Capish? serving sloppy joes, Curry On dishing up korma and chips and The Grilling Greeks doing chip pitas.

In many cases, guilty translates as retro, with Hank’s dishing up prawn cocktail cones and Nonna’s and Le Choux teaming up to make ridiculous-sounding gelato choux sandwiches in Viennetta and arctic roll flavours. Drinks are also throwbacks, with Pina-Kerb-ladas being whipped up behind the bar. To match that ‘80s vibe, you’ll also find old-school tunes and Jane Fonda aerobics, ideal for burning off all that guilt.

It’s Only Arctic Roll, But I Like It is at Kerb Granary Square, N1C, on Fri Jul 21, 5pm-11pm and Sat Jul 22, 11am-9pm. Free entry.

Find more outdoor foodie fun with our guide to London’s best street food.