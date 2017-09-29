Another pop-up for pug lovers is coming to east London

Remember when a pug café arrived in east London for just one day? Chances are, you do, because it was only a few weeks ago. Now, there's another pug offering, and like its puggy predecessor, it’s also going to be in east London. But this coffee shop/bar is for both pugs and French bulldogs, and we’re all going a bit weird at the thought of it.

Pugs & Pals will be on Brick Lane between October 26-29, offering a place for both dog owners and dog lovers to embrace all things canine. Lots of pugly, pun-addled events have been planned for their weekend stint: pug high tea, puppy hour and a bloody dog fashion show. The word puggachino is being thrown around.

It’s intended as a hang-out spot for pug and Frenchie dog owners, but the dogless can book in for a ‘pug lovers’ session (£10 for one hour). A lot of Londoners were left disappointed (read: devastated) when the last pug pop-up sold out, but as Pugs & Pals has four days to play with, they might have more luck with round two. You might find a few stray dog hairs in your cappuccino, but there’s a good chance of seeing a pug in a pumpkin costume. Compromise.

Find out more and book your spot here.

Want more niche ways to enjoy your pooch outside of the usual home-walkies scene? You can now take your dog to the cinema.