Pugging hell! A pop-up pug café is coming to London

Here are two facts that might brighten your day: 1) the official term for a group of pugs is a ‘grumble’ and 2) a pug café will open at The Book Club in Shoreditch on Saturday September 9, for one day only. The Pop Up Pug Café has already appeared in Brighton and Guildford, and now it’s east London’s turn to host these adorable snub-nosed grunters.

The pugs of the capital are invited to bring along their humans for a day filled with puggy treats, ‘puggacinos’ and excessive doggy decor (humans can snack from a menu of avocado on sourdough, grilled toasties and cheesecake). The idea is to create a space where the wheezing pups will be treated like royalty.

Aspiring dog owners are welcome too. It’s £5 entry for those with a pug and £10 for the pugless, with some of the dosh being donated to The French and Pug Dog Foundation.

Pug-loving Londoners are already hunting for tickets, which can be booked in advance from 11am on Saturday August 19. We’ve had three years of the cat café and a day of coffee-drinking with crows, now it’s time for the grumble to shine.

In the meantime, here are some pics of the Pop Up Pug Café in Brighton to give you an idea of what to expect:

Excited squidgy faces

Tiny underbites

Pugly food critics

Over-eager photo poses

Coffee addicts

And LOTS of tongue

Not a pug owner? Try our inclusive guide to London for dogs.