Apparently Prince George is responsible for a boom in lentils

When Prince George set off for school earlier this month, it meant big things for the grain world. Seriously: puy lentil growers around the globe reported a surge in sales after it was announced the royal’s £18,000-a-year school was serving a dish containing the pulse. Which means, at just four years old, this tiny HRH is shaping up to be a major force in food. Apparently Thomas’s Battersea school does a mean smoked mackerel on a bed of lentils. Also on the under-fives menu is lamb ragout with garlic and herbs. A cut above Turkey Twizzlers, then. Although, let’s be honest, they were tasty.



