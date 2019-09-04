The best child-friendly restaurants in London

August 2019: We’ve added 26 venues custom-built for families who want to eat decent, interesting food but still be made to feel welcome. Among the highlights are two Asian eateries – Kintan near Oxford Circus (Japanese DIY yakiniku) and Din Tai Fung (a Covent Garden outpost of the Taiwanese dumpling chain). Also try Crispin (a minimalist café/restaurant in Spitalfields), Fumo (Italian brasserie food in theatreland) and Florentine near Waterloo (great for eggs and all-day diner food). Finally, check out brunch on the water at Darcie & May Green by the Grand Union Canal at Paddington Station.

Your kid doesn’t have to cramp your culinary style. From sushi joints, to pasta places, to restaurants spangled with Michelin stars, the London foodie scene is open to humans of all sizes. If you’ve ever been haunted by the nightmare of being stuck on the kids’ table at a wedding, have no fear – this list takes children’s food seriously. Strap your little one into a high chair, sink a cocktail and dig in.