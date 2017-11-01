Are you a massive ‘Brass Eye’ fan? We have some good news for you

Remember ‘Brass Eye’, the show that took a deep-dive into the world of faker-than-fake news and the cake epidemic back in the ‘90s? If so, then you’ll probably know the off-cuts of the cult programme have been made into a film to celebrate 20 years since it aired. Trouble is, the last London showing for ‘Oxide Ghosts: The Brass Eye Tapes’, sold out. The good news? They’ve only gone and added another.

After a screening of the archive film at Curzon Soho, director Michael Cumming will be on hand to answer questions about the show, how to make great comedy and answer any questions about Shatner’s Bassoon.

Marketed as ‘part documentary, part artwork’, this will be a treasure trove for Chris Morris admirers. Director Michael Cumming’s will give his personal insights into the ups and downs of making a show that often teetered on the edge of what was considered ok in its relatively short run.

Morris won’t be involved though he has given the project his blessing. The new date, at Curzon Soho, will run on Sunday, November 19 at 4pm.

