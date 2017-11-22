Are you a young filmmaker? The Mayor wants you!

You know that short film you’ve been itching to make? Good news: the Mayor wants you to make it too. Sadiq Khan has launched a new filmmaking competition with Into Film for young Londoners to find the next Amma Asante, Christopher Nolan or Lynne Ramsay, and celebrate a newly-founded London Borough of Culture initiative aimed at stoking the city’s cultural fires.

The competition is called My Local Culture and it’s open to school-aged auteurs from across London’s 32 boroughs. Films must be no longer than three minutes long and stick to the theme of ‘my local culture’. If you’re aged between 12 and 19 at the time of entering, and have a camera, phone, iPad or – okay, long shot – access to IMAX technology, just find a local theme and get to work.

‘This is a great chance for young Londoners to tell us what they love about their local area,’ explains the Mayor, ‘and why they think their borough should be London Borough of Culture. I can’t wait to see the results of this fantastic initiative. Good luck to everyone taking part.’



You heard the man: get shooting! Entries close on Jan 31 2018 and all the info and small print can be found at the Into Film site.



The 100 best British films from ‘Trainspotting’ to Monty Python.



London on screen: the laundrette from ‘My Beautiful Laundrette’.

