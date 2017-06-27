Artichoke ice cream? Tofu and ant sorbet? These crazy flavours have arrived in London

No, your eyes don’t deceive you – there are ants on that ice cream. Wood ants, to be precise – they’re sprinkled over the top as a kind of crunchy topping, like chocolate chips. And the ice cream itself isn’t actually ice cream – it’s a tofu sorbet.

Sounds horrible but also kind of exciting, doesn’t it? Found at upmarket Holland Park restaurant Flat Three, this tofu-ant concoction is just one of the crazy ice creams knocking about this summer.

Parlour at Fortnum & Mason is serving up an Aperol spritz sorbet and a gin-and-tonic float, 108 Garage has launched an artichoke ice cream and they’re doing a sweet potato flavour too. The nuttiest of all might be Chin Chin Club, though – which has launched a sugar-free ‘miracle cone’ that comes with a pill – pop the pill and the ice cream tastes miraculously tastes sweet. Time to move on from vanilla?

Tofu sorbet is available at Flat Three, 120-122 Holland Park Avenue, W11 4UA.

Love ice cream? Check out our round-up of the best scoops in the city.