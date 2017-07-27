ASICS is hosting free exercise classes in London this summer

Looking to switch up your fitness regime? You're in luck, because the kind folks at ASICS are putting on free fitness classes all over London this August, so you can get your sweat on, relieve some stress from the 9-5 and try something new.

Research from ASICS show that Londoners spend an hour per day commuting, so they're encouraging people to get moving and reclaim that hour with some awesome sessions hosted by the fitness pros.

Between Aug 5–Aug 10, they'll be popping up at the Olympic Park (Aug 5-6) and Clapham Common (Aug 8-10) to host a load of free workout sessions. Each day, they'll have a morning and evening session – so there are options for both early risers and those who can't really function until later in the day (we feel you).

Classes include bodyweight training where you’ll work on strength and conditioning, meditation to help you have a sound mind, running with SMSB Global captain Charlie Dark – who knows a thing or two about pounding the pavement – and yoga sessions to a hip hop beat, so you can perfect your downward dog to the sounds of Snoop Dogg.

The free sessions are part of ASICS's #IMoveLondon campaign with the IAAF World Championships, which hopes to encourage Londoners to swap getting sweaty on the tube for working up a sweat in the great outdoors.

Book your spot here.

Can't make any of the classes? Don't panic, you can still get moving at 'Run The Tube', an 85 metre-long LED light tunnel, which will be popping up at Leake Street Tunnel (Aug 3), the Olympic Park (Aug 5-6) and Clapham Common (Aug 8-10).

Want to look the part? Enter our competition to score yourself some brand new kit from ASICS and win tickets to the IAAF World Championships.