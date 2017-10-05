At last: London is getting another Koya

When the much-loved udon restaurant Koya closed back in 2015, London died a little culinary death. Yes we still had Koya Bar next door – Koya’s little sister – but it hurt. Well, the excellent news is that Koya is opening a new restaurant this November, this time in the City. One of ten new openings at the Square Mile’s highly anticipated Bloomberg Arcade, this branch promises the same traditional, simple menu and counter-dining set up found at the original, and the dinner menu will feature old favourites like Kinoko Hot Udon with mushrooms and walnut miso. Bring on November.

Koya will open in late November at Bloomberg Arcade in the City of London.

Be the first to know when anything foodie happens in this city. Click here to sign up to Time Out.