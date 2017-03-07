London’s best Japanese restaurants

Like ramen? Like pork? Then this minimalist Japanese import is the place for you – and the rest of London, judging by the queues some days. Once you’ve made it inside and secured a table, you’ll understand what all the fuss is about – admirable attention to detail goes into creating the short selection of ostensibly simple tonkotsu (the satisfying, savoury broth is simmered for 18 hours; the noodles are made on site using a special machine shipped all the way from Japan). Deservedly legendary.