Bag tickets to see Andrew Scott in ‘Hamlet’ before anyone else

You thought it was not to be? Well, we’ve got our hands on the hottest tickets in town, so if you want to see the star of ‘Sherlock’ tread the boards as the Prince of Denmark as Robert Icke’s critically acclaimed production transfers to the West End in the summer, we’re the place to come.

The show heads to the Harold Pinter Theatre from June, following its sold-out run at the Almeida. The talent on show is certainly impressive. Andrew Scott plays the Dane fresh from creeping the hell out of everyone as Sherlock’s nemesis, and it’s from the creative team behind ‘1984’ and ‘Oresteia’, with direction from Olivier Award winner Robert Icke. And with tickets from a tenner? You’d be mad as the sea and wind not to.

