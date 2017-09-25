Be immersed in chocolate (not literally) at Gingerline’s Godiva banquet

Chocoholics with a taste for something slightly different are in for a treat at an immersive chocolate banquet that’s running all this week. No, that doesn’t mean you’ll be dipped in chocolate (how much of a chocoholic are you?) but luxury chocolatier Godiva has partnered with the endlessly inventive Gingerline team to mark its new Sainsbury’s Masterpiece range. Belgian surrealism – delivered with Gingerline’s customary otherworldly wit – is the theme of the dining experience, which welcomes you into an artist’s studio before unveiling three works. We had a sneak peek last week and can report that this theatrical amuse-bouche has some of the most startling and sensuously delightful variations on chocolate cuisine you’ll ever have the pleasure to encounter.

The Gingerline-Godiva banquet runs September 26-29 and you have to e nter the ballot to be in with a chance of going. Find all the details nter the ballot to be in with a chance of going. Find all the details here