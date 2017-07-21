Be part of a human behaviour experiment at the Science Museum this summer

Consider yourself a fine example of your species? Visit the Science Museum this summer and you can participate in a real-life experiment on human behaviour.

The museum is calling for volunteers to take part in new research being conducted by scientists from UCL, University of St Andrews and University of Sussex.

Researchers are looking to study how humans behave in a crowd, what influences our behaviour and what makes people act differently. The experiment, which is free and takes around ten minutes to complete, uses a new tool called The Hive, which will investigate group decision-making and collective actions. They are interested in how riots start as well as how groups can encourage uniform behaviour.

Apparently, crowds can affect our decisions and emotions in powerful ways, which might just explain why Londoners all turn into demogorgons the minute we step onto a packed tube carriage.

How Do You Behave in a Crowd? is running at the Science Museum until August 24 in the Who Am I? gallery on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 11am and 1pm, and 2pm and 5pm.

