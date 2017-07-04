Ben and Jerry’s is giving away free ice cream in Soho this Thursday

Here’s some news to brighten up your Monday: Ben and Jerry’s is opening a four-month pop-up ice-cream shop on Wardour Street and to celebrate it’s giving away free ice cream. A lot of free ice cream.

The ‘Summer in Soho’ shop officially opens today, but the free ice cream giveaway – which Ben and Jerry’s is calling ‘Free Scoop Day’ (doesn’t that have a nice ring to it?) ­– is this Thursday July 6 from noon to 8pm. Fans can choose free scoops from any of Ben and Jerry’s flavours, with classics like cookie dough and chocolate fudge brownie on offer as well as new Soho-only flavours like ‘sweetest peace’ (raspberry cheesecake ice cream with chocolatey peace signs and ampersand chunks).

They're planning on handing out more than 5,000 scoops on the day, and the best news of all is that this giveaway isn’t limited to one scoop per person. So you can literally just queue up, get a scoop, then loop right back round to the back of the line and start queuing up again. Time-consuming, yes, but can you think of a better way to spend a summer Thursday?

‘Free Scoop Day’ will take place from noon to 8pm on Thursday July 6 at 74 Wardour Street, W1F 0TE.

