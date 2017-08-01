Ben & Jerry’s dairy-free ice cream is coming to the UK

Milk dodgers, get your spoons at the ready – Ben and Jerry’s non-dairy ice cream is coming to the UK.

Whether you chose the dairy-free life (or it chose you, the bastard), it’s finally time to see what all the fuss is about over schoolfriends/dessert wizards Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

When B&J started out, they decided they would set out to make the best ice cream possible, in the nicest possible way. They’re good boys like that. All their ingredients are Fairtrade-certified, value-sourced and great quality – and now some are vegan.

Their dairy-free creations have all the chunks, swirls and delicious taste of the originals, just without the milky stuff. There’s no set date for when the sweet treats will be making their way over the pond, but the bods at Ben & Jerry assure us it’ll be soon.

Watch this space. Or nip down to the Ben & Jerry's summer Soho pop-up and hassle them in person!

Want your dairy-free fix now now NOW? Check out our list of London’s best vegan dishes, why don’t you?