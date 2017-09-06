Ben & Jerry’s new vegan ice cream arrives TODAY

Lactose-intolerant ice cream lovers: rejoice! Ben & Jerry’s long-awaited vegan alternative to the cold creamy stuff has finally arrived in the UK.

Three dairy-free (and egg-free, i.e. totally vegan) flavours will start hitting shelves from today: Chocolate fudge brownie, chunky monkey, and peanut butter & cookie.

With the same trademark chunks and Fair Trade ingredients, even dedicated dairy-lovers won't be able to resist these special flavours. The peanut butter & cookie concoction is completely exclusive to this vegan-friendly range, and their chunky monkey alternative brings a much-loved flavour back to UK supermarket shelves after disappearing several years ago.

The rollout of the new flavours begins today and will continue throughout the month so keep your eyes firmly focused on the freezer aisle.

Will they taste the same as the originals? Grab a spoon and find out.

Ice, ice, baby: check out our ranking of all Ben & Jerry’s flavours from worst to best.