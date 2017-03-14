Bexley Council is selling advertising space on dog poo bags

Bexley Council has come up with a pretty barking plan to raise some dough. The south-east London borough is offering businesses the chance to sponsor – wait for it – dog poo bags. The council told businesses to ‘take advantage’ of the ‘great opportunity’ to have their logos printed on the side of the poo bags which will be given out for free in Bexley’s libraries and council offices and handed out in parks and green spaces. Not only is the council hoping the plan will encourage people to scoop up their pups’ poop, they’re also hoping the revenue gained will make up for a shortfall in local authority funding.

The council said: ‘By sponsoring the bags companies will not only be promoting their business but will be helping to encourage dog owners to clean up after their pets.’

‘Don’t be left behind: take advantage of this great opportunity to advertise your company to a wide audience at minimal cost.’

The council has said it must make at least £34m worth of savings by 2018: it will need a shitload of poo bags to scoop that back.

