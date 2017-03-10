This map shows all the animals the London Fire Brigade has rescued

Cats stuck up trees are one thing, but the London Fire Brigade has also dealt with dogs on thin ice, ducklings in drains, a ‘horse in a precarious position’ and a rabbit trapped in a car engine. This map, put together by Emu Analytics, shows the 4,700-odd animal-related incidents that the LFB attended from 2009 to 2016. They’ve released the data to try and encourage people to call the RSPCA rather than dialling 999 – but it also gives an intriguing insight into wild London, showing deer and foxes sharing the city with house pets. It’s a jungle out there.

Here’s an interactive version of the map:

Map by Emu Analytics. Icons made by Freepik from Flaticon.

