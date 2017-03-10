  • Blog
This map shows all the animals the London Fire Brigade has rescued

By James Manning Posted: Friday March 10 2017, 2:06pm

LFB animal rescue map

Cats stuck up trees are one thing, but the London Fire Brigade has also dealt with dogs on thin ice, ducklings in drains, a ‘horse in a precarious position’ and a rabbit trapped in a car engine. This map, put together by Emu Analytics, shows the 4,700-odd animal-related incidents that the LFB attended from 2009 to 2016. They’ve released the data to try and encourage people to call the RSPCA rather than dialling 999 – but it also gives an intriguing insight into wild London, showing deer and foxes sharing the city with house pets. It’s a jungle out there.

Here’s an interactive version of the map:

Map by Emu Analytics. Icons made by Freepik from Flaticon.

