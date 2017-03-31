Beyoncé in the ‘Lion King’ remake? It could happen

After the success of 'The Jungle Book' and 'Beauty and the Beast', Disney is looking for more beloved cartoons to transform into live action blockbusters. Next up it's 'Mulan', due in 2018. That'll be followed by an all-new 'Lion King', to be directed by the king of the swingers, 'Jungle Book' director Jon Favreau. The cast for the digitally enhanced reboot is already coming together, with Donald Glover confirmed as young lion prince Simba and James Earl Jones set to reprise his role as his Dad, Mufasa (because let's face it, no one else could pull that off).

Now talk has turned to who might play Nala, Simba's childhood playmate and grown-up love interest. And the first reports suggest that Favreau is keen – and why wouldn't he be? – to get Beyoncé on board. It wouldn't be the singer's first cartoon performance – she spoke and sang in 2013 eco-romp 'Epic', but no one even remembers that movie so it's basically a clean slate. And with two more little 'uns on the way, maybe she'll be in the mood for another kid-friendly project.

