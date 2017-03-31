  • Blog
  • Film
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Beyoncé in the ‘Lion King’ remake? It could happen

By Tom Huddleston Posted: Friday March 31 2017, 9:49am

Beyoncé in the ‘Lion King’ remake? It could happen

After the success of 'The Jungle Book' and 'Beauty and the Beast', Disney is looking for more beloved cartoons to transform into live action blockbusters. Next up it's 'Mulan', due in 2018. That'll be followed by an all-new 'Lion King', to be directed by the king of the swingers, 'Jungle Book' director Jon Favreau. The cast for the digitally enhanced reboot is already coming together, with Donald Glover confirmed as young lion prince Simba and James Earl Jones set to reprise his role as his Dad, Mufasa (because let's face it, no one else could pull that off).

 

 

 

Now talk has turned to who might play Nala, Simba's childhood playmate and grown-up love interest. And the first reports suggest that Favreau is keen – and why wouldn't he be? – to get Beyoncé on board. It wouldn't be the singer's first cartoon performance – she spoke and sang in 2013 eco-romp 'Epic', but no one even remembers that movie so it's basically a clean slate. And with two more little 'uns on the way, maybe she'll be in the mood for another kid-friendly project.

More on Disney's live-action 'Mulan' reboot

Emma Watson talks 'Beauty and the Beast' with Time Out

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Tom Huddleston 180 Posts

Tom Huddleston is the assistant UK film editor at Time Out. He's their go-to guy for movies about killer robots, bearded wizards and men getting things caught in zips.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest