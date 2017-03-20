Disney's live-action 'Mulan' is going to be a 'girly martial arts extravaganza'

If you thought 'Mulan', Disney's latest live-action project, was going to be faithful to the animation, featuring the same characters and catchy songs, you may well be in for a surprise.

It wouldn't an unreasonable assumption, after recent remake 'Beauty and the Beast', but it seems like Niki Caro, who is on board to direct the movie, is taking 'Mulan' in a different, less-musical direction.

'From what I understand, no songs right now, much to the horror of my children,' Caro has said.

So no 'Reflection' or 'I'll Make a Man Out of You'. For now, anyway.

'I haven’t started yet so I can’t give you any real detail,' Caro added. 'But the budget and the location and the story [are] offering such scope to me for [an] incredible, muscular piece of girly martial arts extravaganza in China. And I can’t wait.'

'I’ve got my little girl, she’s 9. We’re going to start learning mixed martial arts in preparation.'

The cast of 'Mulan' is also set to change. Casting calls shared late last year revealed that Mulan's love interest Captain Li Shang has been transformed into Chen Honghui, one of Mulan's fellow cadets and her chief rival.

