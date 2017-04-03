Beyond Retro is having a huge garage sale

Vintage shoppers, head this way. Beyond Retro is throwing its biggest ever garage sale! It’s being held in the brand’s massive east London warehouse, and for a whole week prices will be slashed on more than 20,000 pieces including jeans for a fiver. Prices start at a bargainous £1, so bring plenty of those shiny new coins.

And if you find all that shopping exhausting, there’ll be food trucks and DJs to get you energised.

The Beyond Retro Garage Sale is at 92-100 Stoke Newington Rd, N16 7XB. Mon Apr 3-Sun Apr 9, 10am-6pm.

