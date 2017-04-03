  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Beyond Retro is having a huge garage sale

By Miriam Bouteba Posted: Monday April 3 2017, 12:14pm

Beyond Retro is having a huge garage sale

Vintage shoppers, head this way. Beyond Retro is throwing its biggest ever garage sale! It’s being held in the brand’s massive east London warehouse, and for a whole week prices will be slashed on more than 20,000 pieces including jeans for a fiver. Prices start at a bargainous £1, so bring plenty of those shiny new coins.

And if you find all that shopping exhausting, there’ll be food trucks and DJs to get you energised. 

The Beyond Retro Garage Sale is at 92-100 Stoke Newington Rd, N16 7XB. Mon Apr 3-Sun Apr 9, 10am-6pm. 

Want more retail therapy? Check out London's top 100 shops.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Miriam Bouteba 65 Posts

Miriam Bouteba writes for Time Out London when she’s not being distracted by something shiny

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest