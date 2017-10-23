Big festival news: All Points East is coming next year with The xx and The National in tow

It might feel like you’re only just shaking off the glitter of a most excellent summer of festivals in the capital but steady yourself: news has arrived of a new ten-day music behemoth hitting London next year.

All Points East will take over Victoria Park in Hackney from May 25-June 3 2018. The festival kicks off with a three-day bank holiday weekender and we can announce Wandsworth’s finest The xx as the first headline act. Everyone’s favourite trio of electronic heartbreakers will play the main stage on Saturday May 26. It’s been quite a year for the band, who enjoyed a record-breaking sold out, seven-day stint at Brixton Academy this year. They'll be supported by Popcaan and Lykke Li.

We can also confirm that those masters of melancholy The National will play Victoria Park on June 2 – as part of three standalone headline shows that close the ten-day run. In fact, expect hours of feelings that day, as support comes from majestic rockers The War On Drugs, plus intense synth-poppers Future Islands, sparky shoegazers Warpaint and garage rockers The Districts.

Warpaint © Robin Laananen

Further details are still hotly guarded at this point but we expect great things as the team behind All Points East, who previously worked on the huge British Summer Time gigs, have made the bold promise to deliver the best ever sound quality to ring across Victoria Park.

Vicky Park is no stranger to parties, of course. It has become a treasured outdoor music venue over the last 40 years, hosting a variety of anti-facism and anti-racism concerts, with Lovebox, Citadel and Field Day more recently making the park a place synonymous with great music. The four midweek dates of All Points East will be filled with comedy, literary and family events, local street-food markets and film screenings.

We will reveal more headliners as they are announced. For now, we’ve just got to rush through Halloween, Christmas and New Year. Hurry up spring!

All Points East is at Victoria Park on May 25-June 3 2018. Tickets for APE Presents... The National go onsale from www.allpointseastfestival.com from 9am Friday October 27th.

