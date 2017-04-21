Booze wardens are patrolling Shoreditch’s Cargo and Village Underground to keep drunk partiers safe

Thank God it’s Friday, but if you’re planning to start off your weekend of revelry by getting trollied in Shoreditch, indulging in a night of East End excess and painting the city red, you’d better keep an eye out for a group of booze wardens who are on the lookout for East End partiers drinking too much. The party patrollers will be in place in Shoreditch venues Cargo and Village Underground on Friday and Saturday nights, introducing themselves at the door and keeping on top of any alcohol-fuelled incidents.

The watchdogs, dubbed the Drinkaware Crew, aren’t actually as scary as they sound. They’re part of a scheme by the alcohol education charity Drinkaware and are specifically on hand to protect young people aged 18-24 on nights out. The project began in 2014 following an in-depth review looking at how Drinkaware could reduce the harms associated with drunken nights out. After a successful trial in Nottingham, the scheme now operates in 13 cities across the UK. The specially trained crew members will help to stop vulnerable Londoners from wandering off on their own during nights out and preventing them from getting too drunk. They’ll also be on hand to help any partiers who feel lost or unwell. The project, which follows on from initiatives such as ‘Ask for Angela’, is being run as a trial for at least three months at both venues and, if successful, could also be rolled out elsewhere in the city.

