Bored of G&T tinnies? Here's how to make cocktails in the park

Summer in London is all about drinking away from pubs – in parks, on the street outside work and, of course, on the train for that obligatory trip to Margate so you can prove you left Zone 2 this year. But there are only so many pre-mixed cans of G&T you can knock back, and drinking in pubs is expensive. Is there a better, easier cocktail to drink al fresco?

Cocktail blogger Karen Nielsen of Ginhound.com has the solution to your boozy dilemma:

‘Most cocktails are portable if you mix them ahead at home – it’s called pre-batching in bartender lingo. Try a Mary Pickford cocktail: 5 cl of white rum, 4 cl of fresh pineapple juice, 1 teaspoon grenadine and 1 teaspoon clear cherry liqueur per person. Multiply the recipe as necessary, then add 10 percent water.

Pour into an empty water bottle and freeze, alongside some plastic bottles of water, put everything in the same bag, and it should stay nice and cool – plus you’ll have cold water to stay hydrated. But remember nice glasses – cocktails are meant to be served in nice glasses.’

Too much effort? Just slosh elderflower cordial into a bottle of cornershop cava and drink it with a straw.

Read our full Summer Survival Guide in this week's issue of Time Out London.