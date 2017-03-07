Break into the Tower of London in a new immersive game

Ever thought about breaking into the Tower of London? You have? POLICE!

Joking. But in the Tower's new immersive experience, The People's Revolt, you can do exactly that. The idea is that you're a member of a revolutionary cell whose aim is to break into the home of the crown jewels, so you assemble at Tower Hill station, meet a member of the resistance and then spend the next couple of hours sneaking through corridors, dodging guards and putting on highly dubious disguises.

Frankly, the fact that you get to do it all while inside one of the most securely guarded locations in Britain is amazing.

Even better, we've negotiated three hundred tickets for Time Out readers to go to shows happening on March 23-25, which will be released from midday today. Head to hrp.org.uk/thepeoplesrevolt if you want to pick them up.

The People's Revolt runs between March 7-25. £25.50.

