Bring any ingredient to Benito's Hat on National Margarita Day and they'll make you a bespoke cocktail

By Stephanie Hartman Posted: Tuesday February 21 2017, 3:49pm

Forget hump day, this Wednesday is National Margarita Day, which means lashings of tequila, triple sec and lime can be yours as soon as you clock off work.

Tequila enthusiasts who fancy a twist on the traditional margarita should make a beeline for Benito's Hat where customers are being invited to bring along any ingredient of their choice to be incorporated into a bespoke margarita. You'll be charged £5 a pop and literally anything goes. Think fruits, jams, coffee or anything else you think would perk up the classic cocktail. Swing by the supermarket beforehand and get creative. Peanut butter margarita, anyone?

Prefer not to mess with a classic? Check out the best tequila bars in London.

 

 

By Stephanie Hartman

Steph is a freelance writer at Time Out London and pineapple enthusiast. Follow her on Twitter @S_J_Hartman.

