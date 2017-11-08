Byron just launched ‘the UK’s cheesiest burger’

London, meet the Fromagemas. Boasting a monstrous six levels of cheese (nine, if you’re counting the three in the ‘Byron cheese’), Byron’s dairy-tastic burger is being billed as the cheesiest in the UK. Which begs the question: would anyone actually WANT to put this much cheese on one burger?

Priced at £11, this 6oz patty is layered with cheddar, red Leicester, ‘Byron cheese’, a crispy wafer of grana padano and cheesy aioli. Plus it comes with a little pot of hot melted cheese to pour over the top. Mmmm, pouring cheese. Part of a special cheesy Christmas menu available until January 2, Byron are also doing cheese balls, mac ‘n’ cheese and an oreo cheesecake freakshakes. It’s intense.

The Cheesemas menu is available at all Byron restaurants until January 2 2018.

