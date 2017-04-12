  • Blog
Can you spot an adorable young Benedict Cumberbatch in this 1994 Globe theatre photo?

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Wednesday April 12 2017, 2:43pm

Harrow School - the Taming of the Shrew - Globe Theatre 1994.

To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Shakespeare’s Globe, they’ve let us do some digging through their photo archives, and look what we came across: a picture of a school-age (he’d have been 17 or 18) Benedict Cumberbatch in a Harrow School production of ‘The Taming of the Shrew’. The Globe didn’t open until 1997, but this production took place at a temporary theatre on the site in 1994, while the main house was being built.

If it’s not obvious which one he is: on the front, to the right, wearing a ruff with a very un-‘Sherlock’-like grin on his face.

Keep an eye out for next week’s magazine, which has a Globe birthday special: 20 facts you didn’t know about Shakespeare’s Globe.

Check out the 2017 Globe season here.

