Can you spot an adorable young Benedict Cumberbatch in this 1994 Globe theatre photo?

To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Shakespeare’s Globe, they’ve let us do some digging through their photo archives, and look what we came across: a picture of a school-age (he’d have been 17 or 18) Benedict Cumberbatch in a Harrow School production of ‘The Taming of the Shrew’. The Globe didn’t open until 1997, but this production took place at a temporary theatre on the site in 1994, while the main house was being built.

If it’s not obvious which one he is: on the front, to the right, wearing a ruff with a very un-‘Sherlock’-like grin on his face.

