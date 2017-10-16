Carluccio’s is getting a meat-free floor

For four consecutive Mondays from October 23, the first floor of Carluccio’s in Covent Garden is going veggie. A temporary green oasis, Cucina Verde will feature dishes including crostini topped with mushroom and kale, roasted butternut squash and a rather divisive-sounding vegan dish of pasta topped with ‘meatless bread balls’. Plus the space will be decorated with luscious green roughage. Vegetarians: walk up one flight of stairs next Monday and you shall be among friends.

Cucina Verde opens at Carluccio’s on four Mondays from October 23. You can book online via the website.

