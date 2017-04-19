Carrie Fisher helped write the script for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Carrie Fisher wasn't just Princess Leia. The actress who played the Rebel Alliance leader, later known as General Leia Organa, left her mark on the entire Star Wars universe.

Upcoming movie 'The Last Jedi' will be something of a tribute to the star, who sadly passed away late last year. She will appear in the instalment, after filming scenes last summer, but director Rian Johnson has revealed she also helped to shape the movie's script.

'I connected with her first and foremost as a writer,' Johnson said at this year's Star Wars celebration in Florida. 'She’s a brilliant writer, with an incredible mind. I’d go to her house and we’d sit on her bed for hours going through the script.'

Calling those meetings 'a kind of stream of consciousness, jazz poetry,' Johnson revealed he would write down everything Fisher said. 'Then, at the end of six hours, there would be this four word line of dialogue that would be the distillation of all that. That was brilliant.'

'Carrie is remarkable in the movie. What Rian wrote, and the performance she ends up giving, I think you guys are going to find that an amazing tribute to her talent,' added Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

The recent Star Wars Celebration was the first convention to take place since Carrie Fisher passed away over Christmas, and was in part a celebration of her, with a video montage and words from Kennedy, George Lucas and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd. Co-star Mark Hamill also read out the emotional tribute letter he wrote to the actress after her death.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will be in UK cinemas December 15.