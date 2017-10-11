Celeb chef Tom Kerridge’s London restaurant has been cancelled

Guess what? Jolly ‘Saturday Kitchen’ drop-in and Michelin star collector Tom Kerridge is coming to London! Except now he’s, er, not.

Kerridge, who runs the two-starred Hand & Flowers and the one-starred The Coach gastropub in leafy Marlow, was set to take over the Rib Room restaurant at Belgravia’s plush Jumeirah Carlton Tower. But, for reasons disclosed in a rightly morose-sounding release by Kerridge on the subject, the project’s been kiboshed.

‘We are all hugely disappointed that this project is not working out as we wanted since we had exciting plans to create a dining experience that would have celebrated the heritage of the building,’ he said. ‘However, Jumeirah have made a decision to re-open The Rib Room this week without any notification and without the restaurant transferring management. The fact that there has been no sign of the planned refurbishment has left us in a very difficult position.’

So there you go. If you fancy a taste of Kerridge, it’s back to Buckinghamshire with you.

