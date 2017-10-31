Restaurants opening soon in London
Time Out’s food editors have rounded up their pick of the latest cafés, gastropubs and restaurants opening soon in London. These talked-about eateries are set to arrive in the capital in the coming weeks and months. Opening dates change frequently – often at the last minute – so always ring first to confirm.
The Prince
What? A foodie development in West Brompton from the Pergola team.
Where? West Brompton
When? November 6
Fiume
What? A modern Italian restaurant at Battersea Power Station.
Where? Battersea
When? November 2017
La Tagliata
What? An Italian restaurant in Fitzrovia (and sister to the Liverpool Street original), promising pastas, small plates and Italian wine.
Where? Fitzrovia
When? November 2017
Lounge
What? A restaurant at The Pilgrm Hotel in Paddington, promising charcuterie by day plus an inventive-sounding late-night small plates menu.
Where? Paddington
When? November 2017
The Pilgrm
What? A hotel in Paddington featuring a café and restaurant.
Where? Paddington
When? November 2017
Sophie's Soho
What? A second branch of the steakhouse, this time in a multi-function space in Soho comprising an all-day restaurant, bar, a covered terrace, plus a six-seat kiosk attached serving take-away.
Where? Soho
When? November 2017
Babouch
What? A Middle Eastern restaurant from chef Khalid Dahbi.
Where? Covent Garden
When? November 2017
Butterscotch
What? A bakery and tea room from Bea Vo, the restaurateur behind Stax Diner, Boondocks and Famous Flames.
Where? Shepherd's Bush
When? November 2017
Duddell's
What? The first London branch of the Hong Kong restaurant-cum-art-space, promising a menu of Cantonese classics, including dim sum.
Where? Southwark
When? November 2017
Mortimer House Kitchen
What? A health-conscious Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant.
Where? Fitzrovia
When? November 2017
Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea
What? A branch of Cinnamon Collection 'Kitchens', this time at the new Battersea Power Station development.
Where? Battersea
When? November 2017
184 Green and Grill
What? A family-run restaurant in Notting Hill specialising in wood-fired meat, fish and vegetarian food.
Where? Notting Hill
When? November 2017
By Chloe
What? The first UK branch of the trendy New York vegan restaurant.
Where? Covent Garden
When? November 2017
Southam Street
What? A three storey restaurant from the people behind 108 Garage. Expect a grill, a raw bar and a champagne bar too.
Where? Notting Hill
When? November 2017
Sabor
What? A Spanish restaurant from Nieves Barragán (previously executive chef at Barrafina), located on Mayfair's foodie Heddon Street.
Where? Mayfair
When? November 2017
Red Farm
What? A London branch of the New York dumpling restaurant.
Where? Covent Garden
When? November 2017
Bombay Bustle
What? A Mumbai street food restaurant from the people behind Jamavar.
Where? Mayfair
When? November 2017
Yen
What? A first London branch of the Parisian soba restaurant, opening November 2017.
Where? Temple
When? November 2017
Littleduck Picklery
What? A pickleshop, diner and wine bar from the people behind Ducksoup and Rawduck.
Where? Hackney
Opening: November 2017
Chik'n Islington
What? A branch of Chick N Sours' ethical fried chicken shop, this time in Islington.
Where? Islington
When? November 2017
Parsons
What? A seafood restaurant from the people behind 10 cases bar.
Where? Covent Garden
When? November 2017
Hovarda
What? A Greek and Turkish grill restaurant from the people behind of Frescobaldi and Yosma.
Where? Soho
When? November 2017
Claw
What? The first permanent restaurant from the seafood specialists.
Where? Soho
When? November 2017
Ahi Poké City
What? A branch of the poké café at Bloomberg Arcade, a foodie arcade in the Square Mile.
Where? Square Mile
When? November 2017
The Coal Shed
What? A Tower Bridge seafood and steak restaurant from the people behind Brighton's Salt Room.
Where? Tower Bridge
When? November 2017
Passo
What? The first solo venture from Portuguese chef Leandro Carreira.
Where? Old St
When? November 2017
Londrino
What? The first solo venture from Portuguese chef Leandro Carreira.
Where? London Bridge
When? November 2017
Farm Girl
What? A West London branch of the healthy café.
Where? West London
When? November 2017
Giggling Squid
What? The first London branch of the UK Thai restaurant chain.
Where? Wimbledon
When? November 2017
Indian Accent
What? The first london branch of the acclaimed New Delhi restaurant.
Where? Mayfair
Opening: November 2017
The Good Egg Soho
What? A central London branch of the popular Stokie brunch spot.
Where? Soho
When? November 2017
Koya
What? A branch of the iconic noodle restaurant at Bloomberg Arcade, a foodie arcade in the Square Mile.
Where? Square Mile
When? November 2017
Harry's Dolci
What? A 50s and 60s inspired Italian restuarant from Caprice Holdings in Mayfair.
Where? Knightsbridge
When? December 2017
Tom Kerridge at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower
What? Tom Kerridge – he of Marlow's The Hand and Flowers – opens his first London restaurant (located at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower's refurbished Rib Room).
Where? Belgravia
When? December 2017
The Ivy Café Blackheath
What? Another branch of The Ivy Café, this time in Blackheath.
Where? Blackheath
When? December 2017
Bone Daddies
What? A branch of the popular ramen restaurant at Nova, a foodie development in Victoria.
Where? Victoria
When? December 2017
Sticks n Sushi
What? A sushi and yakitori (grilled skewers) restaurant in Victoria, opening in December 2017.
Where? Victoria
When? December 2017
Wright Brothers
What? A riverside branch from these seafood specialists at Circus West, the Battersea Power Station development.
Where? Battersea
When? December 2017
Santa Maria Fitzrovia
What? A Fitzrovia branch of the pizza restaurant.
Where? Fitzrovia
When? December 2017
Mr White's English Chophouse
What? An English chophouse from Marco-Pierre White.
Where? Whitechapel
When? December 2017
Bluebird Café
What? A second branch of the longstanding Chelsea café/bar/restaurant, this time in White City.
Where? White City
When? December 2017
InPaella
What? The first UK branch of Michelin-starred Quique Dacosta, promising paella.
Where? TBC
When? December 2017
Dishoom Kensington
What? A branch of the Indian small plates restaurant, this time in Kensington.
Where? Kensington
When? December 2017
Truscott Arms Dining Room
What? A restaurant at the reopened West London gastropub. The menu will be contemporary European and Henry Harris (formerly at Racine), will be the head chef.
Where? Maida Vale
When? December 2017
Bob Bob Exchange
What? A City branch of Bob Bob Ricard.
Where? The City
When? January 2018
Wool Yard
What? A shipping container foodie and retail village in Woolwich from Carl Turner, the man behind Pop Brixton.
Where? Woolwich
When? January 2018
Feast Canteen
What? A 350-capacity 'canteen' in Hammersmith from the team behind Pergola on the Roof, bringing a rotating lineup of some of London's top restaurants to West London. First up there'll be Breddos Tacos, Patty & Bun and Salvation Noodles.
Where? Hammersmith
When? January 2018
Mamarosa
What? The first London branch of the famous Barcelona restaurant.
Where? Shoreditch
When? January 2018
Brigadiers
What? An Indian barbecue restaurant and 'drinking tavern' from the people behind Hoppers.
Where? Square Mile
When? January 2018
Chucs in Harrods
What? An Italian restaurant set within the fine watch department at Harrods.
Where? Knightsbridge
When? January 2018
Dean & DeLuca
What? A London branch of the famous New York deli.
Where? Mayfair
When? January 2018
The Petersham
What? A high-end Italian restaurant from Petersham Nurseries, in Covent Garden.
Where? Covent Garden
When? Spring 2018
La Goccia
What? An all-day restaurant set within the Petersham Nurseries development in Covent Garden, offering a menu of small sharing plates.
Where? Covent Garden
When? Spring 2018
BOB's Lobster
What? The lobster-roll-loving street food operation gets a permanent site in London Bridge.
Where? TBC
When? TBC
Kaizen
What? A restaurant from Elizabeth Allen, previously at Smokehouse and Pigeon.
Where? TBC
When? TBC
Pufferfish
What? A Pan-Asian restaurant at Mahiki Kensington.
Where? Kensington
When? TBC
Roganic
What? The return of Simon Rogan's acclaimed British restaurant, promising experimental dishes and foraged ingredients.
Where? TBC
When? TBC
Time Out Market
What? A creative, foodie haven housing restaurants, a cooking academy, bars, a shop and an art gallery, all curated by the most trustworthy documentarians of London life: us!
Where? TBC
When? TBC
