0
Restaurants opening soon in London

Keep up to date with the latest restaurants, cafés and gastropubs opening soon in London

By Time Out London Food & Drink Posted: Tuesday October 31 2017

Time Out’s food editors have rounded up their pick of the latest cafés, gastropubs and restaurants opening soon in London. These talked-about eateries are set to arrive in the capital in the coming weeks and months. Opening dates change frequently – often at the last minute – so always ring first to confirm.

The Prince

What? A foodie development in West Brompton from the Pergola team.

Where? West Brompton

When? November 6

Fiume

What? A modern Italian restaurant at Battersea Power Station.

Where? Battersea

When? November 2017

La Tagliata

What? An Italian restaurant in Fitzrovia (and sister to the Liverpool Street original), promising pastas, small plates and Italian wine. 

Where? Fitzrovia

When? November 2017

Lounge

What? A restaurant at The Pilgrm Hotel in Paddington, promising charcuterie by day plus an inventive-sounding late-night small plates menu.

Where? Paddington

When? November 2017

The Pilgrm

What? A hotel in Paddington featuring a café and restaurant.

Where? Paddington

When? November 2017

Sophie's Soho

What? A second branch of the steakhouse, this time in a multi-function space in Soho comprising an all-day restaurant, bar, a covered terrace, plus a six-seat kiosk attached serving take-away.

Where? Soho

When? November 2017

Babouch

What? A Middle Eastern restaurant from chef Khalid Dahbi.

Where? Covent Garden

When? November 2017

Butterscotch

What? A bakery and tea room from Bea Vo, the restaurateur behind Stax Diner, Boondocks and Famous Flames.

Where? Shepherd's Bush

When? November 2017

Duddell's

What? The first London branch of the Hong Kong restaurant-cum-art-space, promising a menu of Cantonese classics, including dim sum.

Where? Southwark

When? November 2017

Mortimer House Kitchen

What? A health-conscious Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant.

Where? Fitzrovia

When? November 2017

Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea

What? A branch of Cinnamon Collection 'Kitchens', this time at the new Battersea Power Station development.

Where? Battersea

When? November 2017

184 Green and Grill

What? A family-run restaurant in Notting Hill specialising in wood-fired meat, fish and vegetarian food.

Where? Notting Hill

When? November 2017

By Chloe

What? The first UK branch of the trendy New York vegan restaurant.

Where? Covent Garden

When? November 2017

Southam Street

What? A three storey restaurant from the people behind 108 Garage. Expect a grill, a raw bar and a champagne bar too.

Where? Notting Hill

When? November 2017

Sabor

What? A Spanish restaurant from Nieves Barragán (previously executive chef at Barrafina), located on Mayfair's foodie Heddon Street.

Where? Mayfair

When? November 2017

Red Farm

What? A London branch of the New York dumpling restaurant.

Where? Covent Garden

When? November 2017

Bombay Bustle

What? A Mumbai street food restaurant from the people behind Jamavar.

Where? Mayfair

When? November 2017

Yen

What? A first London branch of the Parisian soba restaurant, opening November 2017.

Where? Temple

When? November 2017

Littleduck Picklery

What? A pickleshop, diner and wine bar from the people behind Ducksoup and Rawduck.

Where? Hackney

Opening: November 2017

Chik'n Islington

What? A branch of Chick N Sours' ethical fried chicken shop, this time in Islington.

Where? Islington

When? November 2017

Parsons

What? A seafood restaurant from the people behind 10 cases bar.

Where? Covent Garden

When? November 2017

Hovarda

What? A Greek and Turkish grill restaurant from the people behind of Frescobaldi and Yosma.

Where? Soho

When? November 2017

Claw

What? The first permanent restaurant from the seafood specialists.

Where? Soho

When? November 2017

Ahi Poké City

What? A branch of the poké café at Bloomberg Arcade, a foodie arcade in the Square Mile.

Where? Square Mile

When? November 2017

The Coal Shed

What? A Tower Bridge seafood and steak restaurant from the people behind Brighton's Salt Room.

Where? Tower Bridge

When? November 2017

Passo

What? The first solo venture from Portuguese chef Leandro Carreira.

Where? Old St

When? November 2017

Londrino

What? The first solo venture from Portuguese chef Leandro Carreira.

Where? London Bridge

When? November 2017

Farm Girl

What? A West London branch of the healthy café.

Where? West London 

When? November 2017

Giggling Squid

What? The first London branch of the UK Thai restaurant chain.

Where? Wimbledon

When? November 2017

Indian Accent

What? The first london branch of the acclaimed New Delhi restaurant.

Where? Mayfair

Opening: November 2017

The Good Egg Soho

What? A central London branch of the popular Stokie brunch spot.

Where? Soho

When? November 2017

Koya

What? A branch of the iconic noodle restaurant at Bloomberg Arcade, a foodie arcade in the Square Mile.

Where? Square Mile

When? November 2017

Harry's Dolci

What? A 50s and 60s inspired Italian restuarant from Caprice Holdings in Mayfair.

Where? Knightsbridge

When? December 2017

Tom Kerridge at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower

What? Tom Kerridge – he of Marlow's The Hand and Flowers – opens his first London restaurant (located at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower's refurbished Rib Room).

Where? Belgravia

When? December 2017

The Ivy Café Blackheath

What? Another branch of The Ivy Café, this time in Blackheath.

Where? Blackheath

When? December 2017

Bone Daddies

What? A branch of the popular ramen restaurant at Nova, a foodie development in Victoria.

Where? Victoria

When? December 2017

Sticks n Sushi

What? A sushi and yakitori (grilled skewers) restaurant in Victoria, opening in December 2017.

Where? Victoria

When? December 2017

Wright Brothers

What? A riverside branch from these seafood specialists at Circus West, the Battersea Power Station development.

Where? Battersea

When? December 2017

Santa Maria Fitzrovia

What? A Fitzrovia branch of the pizza restaurant.

Where? Fitzrovia

When? December 2017

Mr White's English Chophouse

What? An English chophouse from Marco-Pierre White.

Where? Whitechapel

When? December 2017

Bluebird Café

What? A second branch of the longstanding Chelsea café/bar/restaurant, this time in White City.

Where? White City

When? December 2017

InPaella

What? The first UK branch of Michelin-starred Quique Dacosta, promising paella.

Where? TBC

When? December 2017

Dishoom Kensington

What? A branch of the Indian small plates restaurant, this time in Kensington.

Where? Kensington

When? December 2017

Truscott Arms Dining Room

What? A restaurant at the reopened West London gastropub. The menu will be contemporary European and Henry Harris (formerly at Racine), will be the head chef.

Where? Maida Vale

When? December 2017

Bob Bob Exchange

What? A City branch of Bob Bob Ricard.

Where? The City

When? January 2018

Wool Yard

What? A shipping container foodie and retail village in Woolwich from Carl Turner, the man behind Pop Brixton.

Where? Woolwich

When? January 2018

Feast Canteen

What? A 350-capacity 'canteen' in Hammersmith from the team behind Pergola on the Roof, bringing a rotating lineup of some of London's top restaurants to West London. First up there'll be Breddos Tacos, Patty & Bun and Salvation Noodles.

Where? Hammersmith

When? January 2018

Mamarosa

What? The first London branch of the famous Barcelona restaurant.

Where? Shoreditch

When? January 2018

Brigadiers

What? An Indian barbecue restaurant and 'drinking tavern' from the people behind Hoppers.

Where? Square Mile

When? January 2018

Chucs in Harrods

What? An Italian restaurant set within the fine watch department at Harrods.

Where? Knightsbridge

When? January 2018

Dean & DeLuca

What? A London branch of the famous New York deli.

Where? Mayfair

When? January 2018

The Petersham

What? A high-end Italian restaurant from Petersham Nurseries, in Covent Garden.

Where? Covent Garden

When? Spring 2018

La Goccia

What? An all-day restaurant set within the Petersham Nurseries development in Covent Garden, offering a menu of small sharing plates.

Where? Covent Garden

When? Spring 2018

BOB's Lobster

What? The lobster-roll-loving street food operation gets a permanent site in London Bridge.

Where? TBC

When? TBC

Kaizen

What? A restaurant from Elizabeth Allen, previously at Smokehouse and Pigeon.

Where? TBC

When? TBC

Pufferfish

What? A Pan-Asian restaurant at Mahiki Kensington.

Where? Kensington

When? TBC

Roganic

What? The return of Simon Rogan's acclaimed British restaurant, promising experimental dishes and foraged ingredients.

Where? TBC

When? TBC

Time Out Market

What? A creative, foodie haven housing restaurants, a cooking academy, bars, a shop and an art gallery, all curated by the most trustworthy documentarians of London life: us!

Where? TBC

When? TBC

By: Time Out London Food & Drink Posted: Thursday November 12 2015, 12:00am
